1918 - 2020
Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro
May 19, 1918 - April 28, 2020
Atlanta, GA- A Private Memorial Service for Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Goldsboro, Jr. (Rebecca); two granddaughters, Dawne and Elise Goldsboro; two great grandchildren, Tyler Dawson and Jaden Goldsboro-King; and many other loving relatives and friends.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions can be made to: Episcopal Church of Incarnation, c/o Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro, 2407 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.
Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000



View the online memorial for Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro


Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Memorial service
1:00 PM
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Murray Brothers Funeral Home
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW 
Atlanta, GA 30331
404-349-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. One of my favorite teachers @ Duresville Elementary School in Macon.
Ingrid Aaron
Student
May 8, 2020
she was my 7th grade teacher at duresville elementary in macon ga she was a sweet quiet spirit lady
earnestine davis
Student
May 7, 2020
May God Bless you during this time of bereavement. Mrs. Goldsboro was one of my seventh grade teachers at Duresville Elementary School. She was an amazing teacher and made a lasting impression on my life.
Denise Carswell
Student
May 4, 2020
Dear Stan and Family, our thoughts and prayers are with you during this sad time. Your Mom was one of a kind! May her memory be Eternal.
with sympathy, Damon Limberis and Family
