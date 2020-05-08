Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro
May 19, 1918 - April 28, 2020
Atlanta, GA- A Private Memorial Service for Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.
She is survived by her son, Stanley Goldsboro, Jr. (Rebecca); two granddaughters, Dawne and Elise Goldsboro; two great grandchildren, Tyler Dawson and Jaden Goldsboro-King; and many other loving relatives and friends.
In Lieu of Flowers, contributions can be made to: Episcopal Church of Incarnation, c/o Pearline Lindsay Goldsboro, 2407 Cascade Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311.
Today, public viewing from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Funeral Home, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 (404) 349-3000 www.mbfh.com.
Published in The Telegraph on May 8, 2020.