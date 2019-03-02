Peggie Jane Keller Oliver
|
April 13, 1939 - March 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Peggie Jane Keller Oliver of Macon, Georgia, passed away March 1, 2019.
Peggie is survived by her sister, Barbara Keller Fitzgerald; her immediate family: Kelly and Danny Oliver, Don and Patty Fitzgerald, Christie and Matt Street, Daniel Oliver, Benjamin Oliver, Donny Fitzgerald, Alex Street, Jimmy Fitzgerald, Keller Street, and Tommy Fitzgerald; and her lifelong friend, Mable Foster.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Hart's Mortuary, downtown Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2019