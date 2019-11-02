Peggy B. Johnson (1940 - 2019)
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
Graveside service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Peggy B. Johnson
March 17, 1940 - October 31, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Peggy Johnson, age 79, joined her beloved husband, Marion Franklin "Sonny" Johnson, Sr., in Heaven on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Pastor Phil Brannan will officiate.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read the full obituary and sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 2, 2019
