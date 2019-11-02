Peggy B. Johnson
March 17, 1940 - October 31, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Peggy Johnson, age 79, joined her beloved husband, Marion Franklin "Sonny" Johnson, Sr., in Heaven on Thursday, October 31, 2019.
A graveside funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 3, 2019, at 1 p.m. in the mausoleum chapel of Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Pastor Phil Brannan will officiate.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 2, 2019