Peggy Brown Davis
04/11/1939 - 02/29/2020
Perry, GA- Peggy Brown Davis, 80, died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Summerhill Nursing Home. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, March 2, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley. Family will greet friends after the service at the cemetery.
Born in Perry to the late Johnny Vinson Brown and Myra Louise Campbell Brown Griffin, Peggy worked at Elrods in Fort Valley and as a health care provider at Autumn Terrace. She was a devoted member of the Perry Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and loved her church and church family.
Survivors include her sister, Shelby Durden of Warner Robins; brother, Michael Griffin (Cindy) of Milledgeville; special family members, Maggie Ruth Bloodworth, June Crowe and Sara Crook; nieces, Jenna Davis and Emily Griffin; nephew, Cory Griffin; and many more family members and close friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Buford Davis.
In lieu of flowers, family respectfully requests donations to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 1799 Houston Lake Rd., Perry GA 31069. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Peggy Brown Davis
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 2, 2020