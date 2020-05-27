Peggy Griner
October 1, 1958 - May 23, 2020
Byron, GA- Miss Peggy Griner, 61, of Byron, Georgia, formerly of Adel, Georgia, passed away on May 23, 2020 at the Miller County Hospital in Colquitt, Georgia. She was born on October 1, 1958, in Adel, to the late William Elford Griner and Melba Jane Rowan Griner. Miss Griner was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She lived in Cook County in her early years and the last 30 years in Warner Robins and Byron.
Miss Griner is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law: Bobby Griner of Metcalfe, Georgia, and Billy and Maie Griner of Byron, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and her very special friends: Roger and Tonia Fraley, Lynn Gandy, and Maggie and Dennis McGinnis.
In keeping with Miss Griner's wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home of Adel, Georgia is serving the Griner family.
View the online memorial for Peggy Griner
October 1, 1958 - May 23, 2020
Byron, GA- Miss Peggy Griner, 61, of Byron, Georgia, formerly of Adel, Georgia, passed away on May 23, 2020 at the Miller County Hospital in Colquitt, Georgia. She was born on October 1, 1958, in Adel, to the late William Elford Griner and Melba Jane Rowan Griner. Miss Griner was of the Baptist faith and a homemaker. She lived in Cook County in her early years and the last 30 years in Warner Robins and Byron.
Miss Griner is survived by two brothers and a sister-in-law: Bobby Griner of Metcalfe, Georgia, and Billy and Maie Griner of Byron, Georgia; several nieces and nephews; and her very special friends: Roger and Tonia Fraley, Lynn Gandy, and Maggie and Dennis McGinnis.
In keeping with Miss Griner's wishes she will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.boonefunerals.com. Boone Funeral Home of Adel, Georgia is serving the Griner family.
View the online memorial for Peggy Griner
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 27, 2020.