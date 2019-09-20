Peggy Jean Spooner
January 30, 1944 - September 18, 2019
Byron, Georgia- Peggy Spooner, 75, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, September 18, 2019. Born in Dadeville, Alabama, Peggy was the daughter of the late Bruce Harvey Templeton and Margaret Erlene. Peggy moved to Macon in the early 1970's with her husband, Joe Wade. She later made Byron her permanent home where she owned and operated Robins Travel Park for 30 years and met individuals from all over the United States. She was a wonderful, loving, caring person who had a witty and sarcastic sense of humor. Peggy was very compassionate and cared deeply about the needs of those around her. She loved the outdoors and going to the lake where she could watch all of the wildlife, especially birds. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend who will forever be missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her siblings, Joyce Thurman, Harvey Dean Templeton, Sonja Davis and Larry Templeton.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Pattie Wade, Peggy Jo Wade and Shawn Thomas Wade; grandchildren, Wesley Purvis, Heather Joyner, Skyler Thomas Wade, Logan Ryan Wade, Brandi Revell, and Joshua Wade; great grandchildren, Brynleigh Scarborough, Autumn Purvis, Dawson Purvis, Haylee Best, Alexis Baker and Jamie Baker.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Ms. Spooner's interment will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 20, 2019