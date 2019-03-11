Peggy Johnson (1962 - 2019)
Peggy Johnson
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Peggy Johnson will be held 2:30 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Minister Terrelle White will officiate. Interment service will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Ms. Peggy Johnson, 56, passed away Tuesday, March 05, 2019.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road.


Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019
