Peggy Joyce Mander
April 27, 1934 - December 1, 2019
Macon, Ga- Peggy Joyce Slaughter Mander, 85, of Macon, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Mark Hudgins will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Peggy Joyce Mander
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2019