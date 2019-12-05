Peggy Joyce Mander
April 27, 1934 - December 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Peggy Joyce Slaughter Mander, 85, of Macon, Georgia went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Dr. Mark Hudgins will officiate.
She was the daughter of the late Charlie Slaughter and Bessie Carbine Slaughter. She was a member of Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church and attended Ingleside Baptist Church.
Mrs. Mander was preceded in death by husband William C. Mander Sr. her son, Donald James Mander and grandson Alan Michael Conner.
She is survived by her children, Bonnie Hutchinson, Connie Conner, William C. Mander Jr. (Kimberly), Peggy Mander, and Kelly Mander (Deanna). Siblings, Mary Simmons, and Louie Slaughter. Sixteen grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. And many beloved nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 5, 2019