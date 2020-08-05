1/1
Peggy L. Crawford
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy L. Crawford
April 25, 1924 - August 1, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Peggy L. Crawford passed away at Houston Medical Center on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A Middle Georgia native, Peggy was born in Macon. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Clyde and Marie Cox Cranford.
Though Peggy raised her children at home, she was tremendously involved in the Middle Georgia community. Peggy was one of the first ever school patrols in Warner Robins. She was a Daughter of the Nile in Macon, a Forget-Me-Not of the Al-Sihah Widows, a member of the Women of the Moose, and also the Red Hat Society. Peggy was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary (VFW) in Warner Robins, and of the DAV Auxiliary in Macon. A woman of the Baptist faith, Peggy was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, W.O. "Bill" Crawford; brother, B.C Cranford, Jr. (Dorothy); and beloved friend, Charles Mann.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Rose Marie Dykes (Seabey) of Warner Robins; Clifford Crawford (Patricia) of Marshallville; William Osmon Crawford, Jr. (Annette) of Leesburg; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family's request, all services are private with Pastor Kenneth White officiating. Afterward, Peggy L. Crawford will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
Learn more about the measures McCullough Funeral Home is taking to ensure the health and safety of our guests at mcculloughfh.com. There you can also sign an Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Peggy L. Crawford



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
(478) 953-1478
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved