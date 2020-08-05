Peggy L. Crawford
April 25, 1924 - August 1, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Peggy L. Crawford passed away at Houston Medical Center on Saturday, August 1, 2020. A Middle Georgia native, Peggy was born in Macon. She was the daughter of the late Benjamin Clyde and Marie Cox Cranford.
Though Peggy raised her children at home, she was tremendously involved in the Middle Georgia community. Peggy was one of the first ever school patrols in Warner Robins. She was a Daughter of the Nile in Macon, a Forget-Me-Not of the Al-Sihah Widows, a member of the Women of the Moose, and also the Red Hat Society. Peggy was a lifetime member of the Ladies Auxiliary (VFW) in Warner Robins, and of the DAV Auxiliary in Macon. A woman of the Baptist faith, Peggy was a longtime member of Central Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, W.O. "Bill" Crawford; brother, B.C Cranford, Jr. (Dorothy); and beloved friend, Charles Mann.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Rose Marie Dykes (Seabey) of Warner Robins; Clifford Crawford (Patricia) of Marshallville; William Osmon Crawford, Jr. (Annette) of Leesburg; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
At the family's request, all services are private with Pastor Kenneth White officiating. Afterward, Peggy L. Crawford will be laid to rest in the Magnolia Park Mausoleum.
