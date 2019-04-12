Peggy Lee Roberts
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Peggy Lee Roberts will be held 2 PM Saturday April 13, 2019 at St. James AME Church, Bradley. Pastor Johnny Sanders will officiate. Interment services will follow in Cedar Ridge Cemetery. Ms. Roberts, 71, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019.
Survivors include her mother, Mattie Marsh Sanders; one sister, Bettye Brown; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2019