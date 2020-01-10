Peggy Lou Harris Baker
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Peggy Lou Harris Baker will be held 11 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Mt Olive Baptist Church, Macon. Pastor Timothy Price will officiate. Interment services will follow in the Baker Family Cemetery in Glenwood, Georgia. Ms Baker, 79, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
Survivors include six children, Winnie Baker Ross, Clothilda Baker Barnett, Elwin Gerald Baker, Edgar Burns Baker, Christine Baker Freeman, and Lea Doan Baker; twenty-five grandchildren, fifty-one great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; and a host of other relative and friends..
The family will receive friends Friday, January 10, 2020, from 6-7 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020