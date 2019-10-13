Peggy M. Grimes
09/30/1934 - 10/11/2019
MACON, GA- Peggy Minton Grimes, 85, of Bryant Rd., passed away Friday in Jeffersonville.
Graveside services will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at 11:00AM in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Charles Asbell will officiate.
Mrs. Grimes was born in Macon, GA the daughter of the late Lonnie and Ethel Flowers Minton. She was the widow of the late Arnold E. Grimes, Sr. Peggy was a Homemaker and a member of Stone Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Linda Quick, Bubba (Teresa) Grimes, Mollie (Luke) Cameron, and Wesley (Rebecca) Grimes. Eight Grandchildren, and numerous Great and Great Great Grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 4:00PM to 6:00PM Sunday afternoon in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Peggy M. Grimes
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019