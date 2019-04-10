Peggy Martin
|
May 28, 1943 - April 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Peggy J. Martin went to be with her Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019. A funeral service will be at 4:00PM held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to service from 3:00pm to 4:00pm. Interment will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Woodlawn- Roesch-Patton Funeral Home and Memorial Park Cemetery, Nashville, TN.
Peggy was born on May 28, 1943 in Nashville, TN to the late Lofton and Carmine Watson. She was a devoted Christian and current member of New Life Baptist Church. She retired from Moorehead Tree Service after many years of loyal service. Peggy will be remembered as a kind soul who loved everyone she came in contact. Peggy never met a stranger and was often times putting a smile on other people's faces. She loved to sing. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend who will be greatly missed.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her husband of 18 years, Billy Martin, Sr.; children, Christopher Garrett, Denise Fallows (Frank), Billy Martin, Jr. (Sandy), Valeriea Squires (Auda); brother, Charles Watson; several nieces and nephews; special friends Burt Edwards , Darien Curtis, Dewayne Durham and Tammy Williams , Chuck and Linda Carnes Webster, New Life Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Life Baptist Church, 223C South Commercial Circle, Warner Robins, GA. 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 10, 2019