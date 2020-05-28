Peggy P. Suber
November 15, 1952 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Peggy P. Suber, 67, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Trinity Church with the Reverend Cameron Barefield and Reverend Al Soles. The family will greet friends on Thursday from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Macon Trinity Church, 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA 31216 in memory of Peggy.
Peggy was born in Macon, GA to the late Ralph and Jessie Mullis Perkins she was preceded in death by her sister, Vivian Young. She was retired from the Houston County Medical Center. Peggy was an active member of Macon Trinity Church and served over the Benevolence Committee. She was a devoted and caring wife, proud mother and grandmother, and a loving aunt, with many special friends.
She is survived by her husband, Mark Suber of Macon; children, David Suber and Marie (Ryan) Lyle; grandchildren, Savanna, Zachary and Chelsea Lyle; brother, Jerry (Linda) Perkins; sister, Janice Mimbs; and many nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 28, 2020.