Peggy P. Suber
1952 - 2020
November 15, 1952 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Peggy P. Suber, 67, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Trinity Church with the Reverend Cameron Barefield and Reverend Al Soles. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Macon Trinity Church, 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA 31216 in memory of Peggy.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Macon Trinity Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 28, 2020
Dearest Mark, David, and Marie....My Deepest Condolences with the passing of Your Darling Peggy...She A Walking Angel To all came upon her Path... I know our path has changed over the Years.i was Honored to know Peggy You Mark...David and Marie.... we all worshiped at First Rebeccca Baptist Church..My Heart is reaching out to Alll Family And Friends of Peggy...Peace and Love to You at this most difficult time in your Life....love Janice Carr
Janice Carr
Friend
May 28, 2020
All my prayers love and hugs to Mark and family. She was a very good friend and God has another angel. If you need me call me.
Lucy and Al Duke
Friend
May 28, 2020
Mark and family , sorry to hear of Peggy's passing. May God be with you in the days ahead.
Donald Wilder
Friend
