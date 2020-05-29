Dearest Mark, David, and Marie....My Deepest Condolences with the passing of Your Darling Peggy...She A Walking Angel To all came upon her Path... I know our path has changed over the Years.i was Honored to know Peggy You Mark...David and Marie.... we all worshiped at First Rebeccca Baptist Church..My Heart is reaching out to Alll Family And Friends of Peggy...Peace and Love to You at this most difficult time in your Life....love Janice Carr

Janice Carr

Friend