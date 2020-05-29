Peggy P. Suber
November 15, 1952 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- Peggy P. Suber, 67, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Trinity Church with the Reverend Cameron Barefield and Reverend Al Soles. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to Macon Trinity Church, 4192 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon, GA 31216 in memory of Peggy.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 29, 2020.