Peggy Ritch Roland
December 26, 1934 - October 10, 2019
Gray, GA- Peggy Ritch Roland, 84, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. A graveside service will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Peggy was born in Macon, GA to the late Paul C. and Lousie Tarpley Ritch. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Rudolph A. Thompson and Charles E. Roland, brother, Larry Ritch and great granddaughter, Madylen Sark. Peggy worked for J.C. Penny as an administrative supervisor and was a member of the Methodist faith. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her sons, David (Marsha) Thompson, Danny (Bonnie) Thompson, Darian (Deanna) Thompson, grandchildren, Jennifer (Jamie) Sark, Andrew (Andrea) Thompson, Ashley (Brandon) Gassett, Paul Thompson, Payton Thompson, and great grandchildren, Wyatt and Ayden Gassett, DJ and James Thompson, Caleb, Joshua and Emma Sark.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Peggy Ritch Roland
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 13, 2019