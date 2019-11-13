Penny Crittenden Kozee (1954 - 2019)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Liberty United Methodist Church fellowship hall
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Liberty United Methodist Church
Obituary
Penny Crittenden Kozee
June 10, 1954 - November 11, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Penny Crittenden Kozee, 65, of Macon, Georgia passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 15, 2019 at 12 noon in Liberty United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church Cemetery. Reverend Wayne Anthony will officiate. The family will have a time of visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 10 am till service time in the fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations to the Liberty United Methodist Church, Children's Ministries, 6511 Houston Road, Macon, Georgia 31216.
The full obituary may be found www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 13, 2019
