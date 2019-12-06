Penny Crumley Anderson
December 24, 1959 - November 30, 2019
Macon , GA- Penny Anderson went home to live with her precious Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, December 7, at 1:00 pm at Northway Church to celebrate her life and God's goodness. Visitation and an ice cream social will follow.
Penny was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Loran Crumley and Joyce Crumley, but grew up in Marietta and Alpharetta, Georgia. After she was married, she lived in Macon and Charlotte, NC serving as a helpmate to her husband and a mother to her children. She was the perfect pastor's wife supporting and enhancing her husband's ministry while also looking for ways to make things better or with more creativity. For all who knew Penny, she lived life to the fullest each and every day. Penny was one of those rare individuals that made life fun in everything she did. As a result, others always loved to be around her. She was gifted in many different ways. Whether it was as a Bible study leader, a fitness instructor, or through interior design, she sought to use her gifts to make other people's lives richer and happier. So many people have commented on how she enriched their life for the better.
Over the last 16 years of her life, she battled cancer on three different occasions. In each case, she took on the challenge with grace, dignity, and determination and with a fiercely strong faith in God. Most of the time, no one would have ever guessed she was fighting such a battle. Her life verse became Romans 12:12, "Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer." She was always joyful, tried hard to be patient, and never lost faith in God no matter how difficult circumstances became. Her life became an inspiration to so many others in the process. May we all be "Penny-strong."
Penny is survived by her husband of 37 years, Phil, her two children, Candy Anderson Brown (Jeff) of Macon, Ga. and Caleb Anderson (Elizabeth) of Colorado Springs, Co., her mother, Joyce Brown Crumley, brother, Paul Crumley (Elizabeth), two grandchildren, and four nieces.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Northway Church, 5915 Zebulon Rd., Macon, Ga. 31210 or to Caring Solutions, 1044 Washington Ave, Suite 104, Macon, Ga. 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019