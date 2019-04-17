Perry Davis, Jr.
Lizella , GA- Funeral services for Mr. Perry Davis, Jr. of Lizella, GA will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the MEC Ministries 1766 NW 95th Street, in Miami, Florida. Interment will follow in the South Florida National Cemetery.
Mr. Perry Davis, Jr. is survived by Vera Davis Hadley, Yvonne Davis Marsh, Brenda Ward Hadley, Ronald Ward (Betty), son in law, Milton Hadley, daughters-in-law, Barbara and Alice Ward and a host of other relatives and friends.
For more information please contact Richardson Funeral Home 4500 NW 17th Avenue, Miami, Florida.
Dudley Funeral Home
617 E Jackson St
Dublin, GA 31021
(478) 272-5511
