Perry Douglas "Wolf" Clements
12/10/1954 - 05/09/2019
GORDON, GA- Perry Douglas "Wolf" Clements, 64, of Old Gordon Rd. entered into eternal rest Thursday May 9, 2019 in Macon.
Services will be held Monday May 13, 2019 at 3:00 PM in New Haven Baptist Church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Rev. Sam Loyd will officiate.
Mr. Clements was born in Macon, GA the son of the late Perry Lee Clements and Ruth Ann Wade Clements. He was preceded in death by his sister Diane Hamrick. "Wolf" was a truck Driver with Triple B Trucking, and attended New Haven Baptist Church.
Survivors include; wife, Robbie Clements, Son Wesley Reynolds, Daughters, Brandy Clements, and Kasie Shelton. Two Son in laws, Johnny Shepherd, and Michael Shelton. Grandchildren, Katie Davis, Chyla Clements, and Austin Shepherd. Great grandchild, Noah Harper. His significant other, Beth Hatcher. Step Children, Brandy and James Elliott, and Scott and Christian Hatcher. Grandchildren, Abby, Laken, Brantley, and Caleb Elliott, Whitney and Zane Hatcher. His siblings, Joyce Clements, Scott Clements, Susan Gladney, Joseph Clements, Darrell Clements, David Clements, John Clements, and his Brother in Law, Ray Hamrick.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 3:00PM Monday in the church before services.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 12, 2019