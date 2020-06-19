Perry Jerome McNeal
Gordon, Georgia- Perry Jerome McNeal of Roswell, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born in Gordon, Georgia, on June 19, 1941, the son of Ambus McNeal and Vyrdilee Brooks McNeal. Perry served our country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a successful entrepreneur who sold his business and retired early, then continued to manage his own commercial real estate holdings until his death. He was an accomplished model railroader and award winning photographer.
Exceedingly fair, kind, and compassionate, he also had a great sense of humor. He married the love of his life, Mary, in 2014. They enjoyed worldwide travel, volunteer work, and spending time with their families. Perry was a faithful servant of God and was a long term member of North Point Community Church. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Perry is survived by four children, Gina, Cary, Anna and Brooks, a stepdaughter, Ashley, and eight grandchildren, Eliza, Emmett, Keaton, Liam, Miles, Kellen, Connor, and Kyle.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. A private reception for family only will follow the service at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we kindly ask everyone to please wear a mask for the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.RoswellFuneralHome.com.
View the online memorial for Perry Jerome McNeal
Gordon, Georgia- Perry Jerome McNeal of Roswell, Georgia passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020, at the age of 78. He was born in Gordon, Georgia, on June 19, 1941, the son of Ambus McNeal and Vyrdilee Brooks McNeal. Perry served our country proudly in the United States Navy. He was a successful entrepreneur who sold his business and retired early, then continued to manage his own commercial real estate holdings until his death. He was an accomplished model railroader and award winning photographer.
Exceedingly fair, kind, and compassionate, he also had a great sense of humor. He married the love of his life, Mary, in 2014. They enjoyed worldwide travel, volunteer work, and spending time with their families. Perry was a faithful servant of God and was a long term member of North Point Community Church. He was a great husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Perry is survived by four children, Gina, Cary, Anna and Brooks, a stepdaughter, Ashley, and eight grandchildren, Eliza, Emmett, Keaton, Liam, Miles, Kellen, Connor, and Kyle.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. A private reception for family only will follow the service at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, Georgia 30076. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we kindly ask everyone to please wear a mask for the service.
Condolences may be expressed at www.RoswellFuneralHome.com.
View the online memorial for Perry Jerome McNeal
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.