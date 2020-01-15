Guest Book View Sign Service Information Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 (478)-987-2423 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Watson-Hunt Funeral Home 1208 Main Street Perry , GA 31069 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



PERRY, GA- After an extended illness, Lucian Maxwell "Pete" Rucker, 88, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, January 13, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home with private interment immediately following at Perry Memorial Gardens. Visitation for family and friends will be one hour prior to the services. In lieu of flowers and in appreciation for their patience and kindness, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Serenity Hospice, 1022 Hillcrest Parkway, Suite 200, Dublin, GA 31021.

Pete was born on April 24, 1931 in Autauga County, Alabama, to the late Fred and Pauline Rucker. After graduating from Autauga County High School in 1949, he attended Trinity University in San Antonio, Texas, graduating in 1954. He also did postgraduate work at the University of Alabama, Springhill College, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces. During the

After retirement, Pete continued to serve in a pivotal role with BRAC 93 and BRAC 95, receiving Special Recognition and Distinguished Service Awards for his role in each. He was patriotic and civic-minded as further exemplified by his work with both the Perry and Warner Robins Chambers of Commerce and his 8 years with the Houston County Hospital Authority, where he served as chairman. Pete's childhood years were spent in farming, which he continued to enjoy in Perry and pass down to his children and grandchildren. Originally a Methodist, he and his wife attended First Baptist Church of Perry for over 50 years. While his health problems made his last year very challenging, he continued to enjoy a few of life's true blessings – family, riding his tractor, and eating Lane's peach ice cream.

He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Merton Rucker and George Rucker; and his two sisters, Margaret Atchison and Edna Prescott.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty Boswell Rucker; his children, Kelly Gray (Walter) of Perry, Michael Rucker (Rosalynn) of Fairburn, and Paula Hall (Swain) of Warner Robins; 7 grandchildren, Will Gray, Jessica Thompson (Randall), Jonathan Gray, Rebecca Rucker, Pasha Hall, Hayley McCracken (Bryan), and Sarah Rucker; one great-grandson, Jax McCracken; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be left in the online guestbook at





