Peter Balistreri
10/23/2019 - 04/01/2019
Eatonton, GA- Visitation for Peter Balistreri, 82, of Eatonton will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 pm at McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta. Mr. Balistreri will be laid to rest at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville. A service will be held at a later date. He passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019 at his daughter's home.
Peter was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Macon. He retired from the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Carmalla Balistreri; wife, Lillian Joyce Bryant Balistreri; brother, Tony Balistreri; son in law, Joseph Thomas Joiner.
Survivors include two sons, Jamie Bryant of Lexington, KY and Bill Hedden of Lexington, KY; three daughters, Carmen Bartley of Carrollton, KY, Amanda Burchfield of Nicholasville, KY and Lynn Douglas of Lizella; two sisters, Catherine Juress of Milwaukee, WS and Mary Rose Kerner of Milwaukee, WS; eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
McLeighton Funeral Service of Roberta is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 3, 2019