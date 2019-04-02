Petra Hierbold Turner
|
May 05, 1957 - March 30, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Petra Turner, 61, entered into rest on Saturday, March 30, 2019.
Petra was born in Germany on May 05, 1957 to the late Fritz Hierbold and Anni Bungert Hierbold. She was a gifted caretaker and worked as a nurse at Three Rivers Healthcare. She loved spending time with her local German friends, listening to music, and attending to her animals.
In addition to her parents, Petra was preceded in death by her loving husband of 35 years, Edgar Eugene Turner; and her son, Lance Turner.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Swenn Turner (Laura) of Bradberry, Australia; Dean Turner and Erik Turner of Warner Robins, Georgia; granddaughter, Lily Turner; and siblings, Friederike Zimmerman, Elke Nicalous, Harry Hierbold, and Peter Hierbold, all of Germany.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home. Afterwards, Mrs. Turner will be laid to rest in Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville at 2:30 p.m.
