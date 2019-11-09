|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Petra Wilson McWhirter.
|
|
|
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
|
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
|
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
McCullough Funeral Home
|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Petra Wilson McWhirter
January 21, 1930 - November 6, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- At age 89, Petra Wilson McWhirter passed away on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, 2019. Petra was born to the late Ricardo C. and Rita Cota Codero Wilson in Calexico, California. She raised her beautiful children, Michael, Sharon, Richard, Brian, and Robert, alongside her late husband, Rendall. Petra was an avid reader, loved to cross stitch, and enjoyed listening to music. Most of all, she enjoyed life to the fullest and cherished time spent with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Petra was preceded in death by her husband, Rendall McWhirter; brothers, Arnold Wilson, and Johnny Wilson; sisters, Emma Dalton, and Ramona Wilson.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Michael McWhirter (Sandra), Sharon McWhirter, Richard McWhirter, Brian McWhirter, and Robert McWhirter; grandchildren, Brooke Bennett, Valerie Hughes (Kenneth), Donald Sell, Whitney Hendrick (Chad), Shelly McGowan (Zachary), Morgan McWhirter, Chad McWhirter (Brianna), Kevin McWhirter (Jill), Clifford McWhirter, Mason McWhirter, Aleah McWhirter, Brandon McWhirter; great grandchildren, Kaden McWhirter, Holden Hughes, Harrison Hughes, Jayden Love, Chloe England, Caleb England, Kiley McGowan, Dexter McGowan, Eli McWhirter, Natalie Jones, Kyla Stanley, Jaydin Stanley, Hayden Dowling; brother, Richard Wilson; and sisters, Ester Sauceda, Lilly Shaw.
A memorial gathering will be held at McCullough Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service celebrating the life of Petra Wilson McWhirter immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Petra Wilson McWhirter
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|