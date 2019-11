Petra Wilson McWhirterJanuary 21, 1930 - November 6, 2019Warner Robins, Georgia- At age 89, Petra Wilson McWhirter passed away on Wednesday afternoon, November 6, 2019. Petra was born to the late Ricardo C. and Rita Cota Codero Wilson in Calexico, California. She raised her beautiful children, Michael, Sharon, Richard, Brian, and Robert, alongside her late husband, Rendall. Petra was an avid reader, loved to cross stitch, and enjoyed listening to music. Most of all, she enjoyed life to the fullest and cherished time spent with her family and friends.In addition to her parents, Petra was preceded in death by her husband, Rendall McWhirter; brothers, Arnold Wilson, and Johnny Wilson; sisters, Emma Dalton, and Ramona Wilson.Her memory will forever be treasured by her children, Michael McWhirter (Sandra), Sharon McWhirter, Richard McWhirter, Brian McWhirter, and Robert McWhirter; grandchildren, Brooke Bennett, Valerie Hughes (Kenneth), Donald Sell, Whitney Hendrick (Chad), Shelly McGowan (Zachary), Morgan McWhirter, Chad McWhirter (Brianna), Kevin McWhirter (Jill), Clifford McWhirter, Mason McWhirter, Aleah McWhirter, Brandon McWhirter; great grandchildren, Kaden McWhirter, Holden Hughes, Harrison Hughes, Jayden Love, Chloe England, Caleb England, Kiley McGowan, Dexter McGowan, Eli McWhirter, Natalie Jones, Kyla Stanley, Jaydin Stanley, Hayden Dowling; brother, Richard Wilson; and sisters, Ester Sauceda, Lilly Shaw.A memorial gathering will be held at McCullough Funeral Home on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with a memorial service celebrating the life of Petra Wilson McWhirter immediately following at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.