Phenetia Shante Hollinger
August 23, 1984 - September 2, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Celebration of life for Ms. Phenetia S. Hollinger will be held Saturday September 14, 2019 at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.
Visitation will be held Friday September 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.
She leaves to cherish her memories to her loving Mother, Diane Hollinger; Grandmothers, Elizabeth Collins and Leola Hollinger; and other family members and friends.
Phenetia S. Hollinger was born August 23, 1984 in London, England. She graduated from Brunel Academy an all girls academy in Gainsville, GA. Phenetia worked as a pharmacy tech with CVS and Health Quest in Warner Robins, GA.
