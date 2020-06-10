Phil Exum
1961 - 2020
Phil Exum
May 16, 1961 - June 4, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tarversville Baptist Church in Twiggs County GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
