Phil Exum
May 16, 1961 - June 4, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tarversville Baptist Church in Twiggs County GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Phil Exum
May 16, 1961 - June 4, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Tarversville Baptist Church in Twiggs County GA.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Phil Exum
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 10, 2020.