Phillip Christopher Leslie
1988 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Christopher Leslie
February 21, 1988 - May 15, 2020
Atlanta, GA- Memorial Services for Phillip Christopher Leslie are 1:00P.M., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.


View the online memorial for Phillip Christopher Leslie


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
801 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Fort Valley, GA 31030
(912) 825-0760
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 19, 2020
I will always cherish our friendship. I Love you
Nakia Mcleod
Friend
May 19, 2020
IM GOING TO MISS U COUSIN!!! TELL ALL OUR RELATIVES I LOVE THEM. ESPECIALLY MY SISTER AND BROTHER.
Crystal Dickson
Family
May 18, 2020
I'm going to miss you friend
Deidra Hicks
Friend
May 18, 2020
Fam I just seen you cuz s.i.p tell my mother and aunt and grandaddy I said hello Miss you cuz
Netra Oates
Family
May 18, 2020
Love you Phillip and you will forever live in our hearts.. rest in heaven love..
Lakita Mcelroy/ ross
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved