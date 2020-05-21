Phillip Christopher Leslie
February 21, 1988 - May 15, 2020
Atlanta, GA- Memorial Services for Phillip Christopher Leslie are 1:00P.M., Friday, May 22, 2020 at Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Fort Valley, GA.
View the online memorial for Phillip Christopher Leslie
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.