Phillip "Phil" Clarence Johnson
November 11, 1954 - April 13, 2020
Byron, Georgia- Phillip Clarence Johnson passed away at his residence on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was 65 years old. The son of the late Clarence "Smokey" Johnson Jr. and Bettie Ruth Johnson, Phil was born in Macon, Georgia. He honorably served his country in the United States Army. After his time in the service, Phil was a hardworking civilian and spent many years at Robins Air Force Base before his retirement. He enjoyed woodworking and riding his Harley Davidson and was a member of the Bykr Bros Club (Dr. Phil). Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. His memory will forever be cherished by those who were fortunate enough to know and love him.
In addition to his parents, Phil was preceded in death by his brother, Ennis Michael "Jay" Johnson.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife, Connie Johnson; children, Cassie Griffin of Hawkinsville; and Phillip Johnson, Jr. of Cochran; four grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; step children, Justin Clouse of Athens; and Jessica Hermano of Warner Robins; brother, Mark Johnson (Belinda) of Warner Robins; and several beloved nieces and nephew, Mark Johnson, Jr.
A private chapel service (family only) will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions in place, and for friends who would like to show support and celebrate his life from a distance, the services for Mr. Johnson will stream live online from the McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Phillip "Phil" Clarence Johnson to Homestead Hospice, 500 Osigian Boulevard, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 15, 2020