1/1
Phillip Earl Walker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip Earl Walker
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Phillip Earl Walker will be held 11 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Kings Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Richard Robinson, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Walker, 53, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Survivors includes his three children, Alexus Walker, Marcus Walker, Sr. and Jamesia Walker; brother, Gerald Walker; two grandchildren, Marcus Walker, Jr., Kemari Axom and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Phillip Earl Walker


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kings Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 19, 2020
Love you cousin.
Earth
Family
September 19, 2020
You will be greatly missed cuz. I will miss your positivity, your smile, your laugh, and concern for other family members. Rest in peace!
Denise Bryant
Family
September 19, 2020
Phillp was a wonderful person always kept me laughing been knowing him every sense i was a little girl to his family my heart goes out to you all in the time of bereavement may god comfort and keep you all rest on Phillp Walker you will be truly missed
Ms Tashanda Whisby Fluellen
Friend
September 18, 2020
My condolences to the family
Vickie Mackey Tharpe
Friend
September 18, 2020
I will always remember your smile and passion for sports. You were the best commentator of all. Love you
In loving memory of my amazing cousin. I will always remember you and the times we shared. There is a place in heart only you occupy. I will love you and miss you always.
Sabrina Young
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved