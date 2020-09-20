Phillip Earl Walker
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Phillip Earl Walker will be held 11 AM Monday, September 21, 2020 at Kings Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Richard Robinson, Sr. will officiate. Mr. Walker, 53, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.
Survivors includes his three children, Alexus Walker, Marcus Walker, Sr. and Jamesia Walker; brother, Gerald Walker; two grandchildren, Marcus Walker, Jr., Kemari Axom and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.