Phillip Henry Astumian Sr.
October 4, 1953 - June 6, 2019
Gray, Georgia- Phillip Henry Astumian Sr. 65, of Gray, Georgia passed away June 6, 2019. A memorial gathering for family and close friends will be held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the residence of Patricia Clark, 548 Green Settlement Road, Gray, Georgia 31032. Please RSVP at (661)220-0745.
Born in Orangeburg, South Carolina he was the son of the late Phillip N. Astumian and Florence DeMars Astumian.
He is survived by his children, Phillip Henry Astumian Jr. and Nikki Astumian. Siblings, Phyllis Astumian, Patricia Clark, Raymond D. Astumian(Nellie) and Michael A. Astumian. Grandchildren, Phillip Graysen Astumian,V ; Phillip Jayden Astumian, IV; Phillip Sutton Astumian, III; Halie Amber Forthman; and Four great grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph on June 20, 2019