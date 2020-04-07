Phillip Jewett Markert (Phil)
March 4, 1949 - April 4th, 2020
Flowery Branch, Georgia- Phillip Jewett Markert (Phil), 71, of Flowery Branch, Georgia died Saturday evening April 4th, 2020.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for family and friends when it is safe to gather together again.
Mr. Markert was born in Macon, Georgia on March 4th, 1949 to the late Frederick Jason Markert and the late Maudlyn Jewett Markert. He is survived by his loving wife Carolyn Clancy Markert, with whom he recently celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary; his son Phillip Jewett Markert Jr., daughter-in-law Bessie Pearl Markert; daughter Jennifer Markert Eichenberger, and son-in-law Dr. Theron Davis Eichenberger. He adored his six grandchildren, Carter William Markert, Katherine Anne Markert, Ashley Lauren Markert, Carolyn Winter Eichenberger, Allison Helen Eichenberger, and Charlotte Marie Eichenberger. He is also survived by his brother, Fred C. Markert, married to Freda Wright Markert, and his brother, E. Braxton Markert and their extended families.
A kind and loving husband, father, and friend, Phil's warm and generous spirit touched the lives of many people. He attended Lanier High School in Macon, Georgia where he met and later married his high school sweetheart, Carolyn. He served proudly in the Georgia Army National Guard. He earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Georgia. Early in his career, he became President of the American College in Switzerland (Lucerne) where both of his children were born. He went on to become President of the American College in London and later, President of the American European Corporation, which operated post-secondary educational institutions in London, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Dubai. After retiring, he started a second career owning and operating Holiday Road and Buford Dam Road Boat Storages near Lake Lanier. He is a past member of the Atlanta Country Club in Marietta, Georgia and was a current member of the University Yacht Club in Flowery Branch, Georgia. He particularly enjoyed traveling, golfing, off-road racing, listening to country music and most importantly, spending time with his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Eagle Ranch, P.O. Box 7200 Chestnut Mountain, GA 30502, a Christian organization that strives to make a better life for children and families in crisis or to the , www.stroke.org.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2020