Phillip L. Guwin
|
August 18, 1962 - February 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Phillip L. Guwin, 56, passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. A Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Pastor Paul Dziadul officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Phillip was born in Griffin, GA. He served in the United States Navy and was self-employed. Phillip enjoyed fishing and family.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Guwin, parents, Ricky and Myrna NeSmith, two daughters, Amy Guwin and Gina Guwin, brothers, Brad NeSmith and Ricky NeSmith, sister, Tonya NeSmith, step-children, Heather Albrycht (Nick), Chuck Spencer and Michael Andrews and three grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019