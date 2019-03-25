Phillip S. Amerson
|
May 1, 1957 - March 23, 2019
Byron, GA- On the afternoon of Saturday, March 23, 2019, Phillip S. Amerson, age 61, passed away at Houston Healthcare.
Phil was born in Macon, Georgia on May 1, 1957 to the late Larry Lee and Bessie Copeland Amerson. He worked as an air conditioning specialist for Blue Bird Corporation. Phil was an avid fisherman who loved doing small engine repair and enjoyed woodworking so much he had his own sawmill. Phil also loved big trucks; his Dodge 3500 "Tonka" truck was his most prized possession.
His memory will be fondly remembered by his loving and devoted wife of 10 years, Fanita Amerson; children, Michael Amerson, Steve Amerson (Kayla), Jason Amerson, Tonya Amerson Peacock (Chad), Alex Amerson, and Ryan Amerson; 13 grandchildren; brothers, Richard Amerson (Tammy) and Roy Amerson; and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 25, 2019