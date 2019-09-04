Bak-Dietrich, Phyllis
August 27, 2019
Fernandina Beach,, FL.- Phyllis Bak-Dietrich, 74, formerly of Macon, passed away August 27, 2019 in Fernandina Beach, FL.
She was born in Toledo, OH and was a 1962 graduate of Rogers High School in Toledo. Mrs. Bak-Dietrich was employed by Wesleyan College as Executive Assistant to the Vice President of Institutional Advancement and also employed by Northrop Grumman as Assistant to the Vice President Missile/Aircraft Division. She was a member of St. Peter Claver Catholic Church.
Mrs. Bak-Dietrich was predeceased by her parents, Felix S. and Stella Polaski Bak; and a brother in law, Terrence P. Feldhaus.
Survivors include her husband of 41 years, John G. Dietrich of Fernandina Beach, FL; step son and daughter in law, Dwight D. and Cheryl Dietrich of Savannah, GA; step daughters and sons in law, Darlene and Jim Wilder of Largo, FL and Denise and Troy Salley of Rochester, NY; sister, Joyce Bak-Feldhaus of Franklin, NC; and grandchildren, Emily Marie and Sara Jena Dietrich, and Troy Aaron Salley.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial donations be made to either Community Hospice & Palliative Care of N. E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 (communityhospice.com) or the National Parkinson Foundation, 200 S. E. 1st. St., suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 (parkinson.org).
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 28, at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fernandina Beach, FL.
To sign Mrs. Bak-Dietrich's online register book and leave condolences please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.
Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery, Yulee, FL
View the online memorial for Bak-Dietrich, Phyllis
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 4, 2019