Phyllis Belle (Fisher) Belflower
December 13, 1943 - June 13, 2019
Fort Valley, GA- Phyllis (Fisher) Belflower, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at her residence. The viewing for family and friends will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 from 2:00 – 3:00 pm. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, June 16, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following at Oaklawn Cemetery in Fort Valley, GA.
Phyllis was born on December 13, 1943 in Kentucky to the late Franklin and Louise (Tucker) Fisher. She retired as an operator for AT&T. Phyllis loved animals so much that she fostered strays until a home was found for them. She and Ellis visited Hawaii, where she was inspired to grow pineapples year-round at her home. Phyllis loved to read, travel, listen to Elvis on radio and spending time with her family. She was known for her one liners, such as "kiss my grits" and God bless a milk cow on a bubblegum tree". In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her daughter, Angela Daneen Belflower, her son, Mark Eugene Belflower and her brother, Michael Fisher.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Ellis Eugene Belflower of Fort Valley; son: Matthew Ellis Belflower (Brittany) of Macon; granddaughter: Sophia Belflower of Macon; beloved toy poodle: Cocoa; brothers: Steve Fisher (Diane) of Byron and Tony Fisher (Bonita) of Macon; sisters-in-law: Priscilla Yaughn (Steve), Gerri Wilson, Iris Belflower and several nieces and nephews.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Phyllis Belle (Fisher) Belflower
Published in The Telegraph on June 15, 2019