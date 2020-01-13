Phyllis Coetha Lockett (1959 - 2020)
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church.
Obituary
Phyllis Coetha Lockett
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Phyllis Coetha Lockett will be held 11 AM Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Ronald Toney will officiate. Interment services will be private. Mrs. Lockett, 60, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020.
Survivors include her two children, Julian Grimes and Kosher Jackson (Melvin); two sisters; one brother; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 13, 2020
