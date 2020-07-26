1/1
Phyllis Henry
1961 - 2020
Phyllis Henry
February 17, 1961 - July 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Phyllis Yvonne Henry will be held Monday July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope AME (7215 Industrial Blvd Macon, GA 31216).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her Mother, Mrs. Gladys Wheeler; 3 sisters: Jacqueline (Willie Joe) Law, Dewanda (Henry Lewis) Lyons, and Michelle Waller; 4 brothers: Kelvin Henry (Lorie), Christopher Waller (Tasha), Willie Hudson, and Michael Hudson; Uncles and Aunts: James (Doris) Coleman, Shirley Broady, Cletia Chambliss, Daniel Davis Sr., Arthur Coleman, Annie Maude Parks; also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mt. Hope AME
Funeral services provided by
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478) 923-6323
1 entry
July 25, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. although I’ve only knew Ms Phyllis for a short period of time she always made me laugh whenever we talked! You will be truly missed!
Rhonda Jones
Friend
