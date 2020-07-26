Phyllis Henry
February 17, 1961 - July 20, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- A graveside service for Mrs. Phyllis Yvonne Henry will be held Monday July 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope AME (7215 Industrial Blvd Macon, GA 31216).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her Mother, Mrs. Gladys Wheeler; 3 sisters: Jacqueline (Willie Joe) Law, Dewanda (Henry Lewis) Lyons, and Michelle Waller; 4 brothers: Kelvin Henry (Lorie), Christopher Waller (Tasha), Willie Hudson, and Michael Hudson; Uncles and Aunts: James (Doris) Coleman, Shirley Broady, Cletia Chambliss, Daniel Davis Sr., Arthur Coleman, Annie Maude Parks; also a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and devoted friends.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary