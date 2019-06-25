Phyllis Makowski
February 13, 1934 - June 23, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Phyllis Julia Makowski, 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, June 23, 2019. She passed away at Warner Robins Health & Rehabilitation. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00AM on Saturday June 29, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Burial will be private. A Rosary will be said Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6:00PM to 8:00PM at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home.
Phyllis was born on February 13, 1934 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Felix and Clara Kaszubowski. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus Women's Auxiliary. She retired from Zenith, Oaks Industry, and Walmart after many years of dedicated service. After retirement she decided to be a stay at home wife, in which she loved to take care of her husband. On Friday nights you would find her playing Bingo at the K.C. Club. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Makowski, 3 great grandchildren, Britton and Faythe Staff and Caroline Paul.
Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her children, Loretta Hess, Chandler, Arizona; son, Robert P. Makowski (Kellie), Lake in the Hills, Illinois; Lynn Clark (Robert), Warner Robins; 5 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Dorothy Jozefowski, Chicago, Illinois; Bernie Eimer, Fayetteville, GA; and 1 brother-in-law, Leon Makowski (Carol), Chicago, Illinois.
Published in The Telegraph from June 25 to June 27, 2019