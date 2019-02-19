Phyllis Wood Fraiser
August 28, 1935 - February 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Phyllis Wood Fraiser, 83, passed away Monday, February 18, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Philip Fraiser officiating. Private entombment will be in Macon Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will greet friends beginning at 1:30 PM and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D-250, Macon, GA 31210.
Mrs. Fraiser was born in Dublin, Georgia the daughter of the late Nell Williams Lerdon and Philip W. Wood. She was a homemaker and a member of New Heights Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sons, Philip (Frances) Fraiser and Brett (Ann) Fraiser; grandchildren, Daniel Fraiser, Matthew Fraiser, Lindsey Tutt, Amanda Evans, Tabby Hawthorne, Jimmy Fraiser, Catherine Fraiser and Victoria Fraiser; 13 great–grandchildren.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Phyllis Wood Fraiser
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 477-5737
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 19, 2019