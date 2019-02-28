Pierce Bell, Jr.
|
December 9, 1930 - February 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Services for Pierce Bell, Jr. are 11:00 AM Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. Peter's Baptist Church 1361 Ft. Hill Street, Macon with burial in Trinity CME Church Cemetery, Sparta, GA.
Born in Warren County Georgia to the parentage of Pierce, Sr. and Laura Leslie Bell. He attended school in Warrenton, GA. He was a life long member of Trinity CME Church in Sparta, GA and was an honorary member of Union Baptist Church in Macon. He worked for Armstrong World Industries and Macon Janitorial Services.
Survivors include: children, Barbara (Paul) Jackson, Sandra (Jerry) Latimer both of Decatur, GA, Dr. Linda (Albert) Hall, Macon, GA and Raynard (Rasheeda) Bell, Lawrenceville GA; daughter-in-law, Toni Bell, Decatur, GA; brothers, Edison Bell and Curtis (Minnie) Bell both of Macon; twelve grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2019