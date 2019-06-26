Pitt Edwards
Eatonton, GA- Mr. William Pitt Edwards passed away peacefully at his home June 12, 2019, with his loving wife Cammie by his side. Pitt then entered into the loving arms of his Savior Jesus Christ.
Pitt was a Vietnam veteran serving with the United States Army. He was awarded the Combat Infantryman's Badge for his service. He was a loyal and faithful member of VFW Post 6126 of Perry, Ga.
Pitt was preceded in death by his mother and father, Naomi and Henry D. Edwards, Jr. and a beloved nephew, Dr. Russ Edwards, all of Milledgeville.
Pitt is survived by his wife of 28 years, Cammie Abel Edwards, a brother Henry D. Edwards, III (Lee) and a sister Josie Lipscomb (Eddie), and many nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Pitt was a loving Husband, Brother, Uncle and good friend and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held at Williams Funeral Home, 1670 North Jefferson Street, Milledgeville, Ga. 31061 on Friday, June 28, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with a U.S. Army Honor Guard to render Military Honors, a private graveside service at the Memory Hill cemetery.
In lieu of flowers you may make gifts in honor of Pitt to the Carl Vinson VA Medical Center, 1826 Veterans Blvd. Dublin, Ga 31021 Attn: Patient Care Fund or to .
Published in The Telegraph on June 26, 2019