Poline Fae Anderson White
November 9, 1928 - October 14, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Poline White, formerly of Byron, went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 14, 2019. She was only a few weeks short of celebrating her 91st birthday.
Poline was born in Bonesteel, South Dakota on November 9, 1928 to the late Jhalmer and Opal Nelson Anderson. She served as a practical nurse at several hospitals including Houston County Hospital, where she worked from 1972 to 1975. During that time Poline began working in Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base in 1973 while still working nights in the emergency room. She retired from Civil Service in 1993 at the age of 65.
In her free time, she loved to read, do crossword puzzles, and play Bingo; Poline had many friends at Antebellum Grove and The Lodge who knew her for her love of Bingo! She loved her family and spending time with them was her favorite way to pass the time. Poline was especially close with her twin sister, Maxine, whom she loved spending time with.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold K. Hildebrand; her second husband, Jean A. White; and her son, Harold Hildebrand II.
Poline is survived by her loving children, Don N. Hildebrand (Mary) and Denise White Braswell (John); grandchildren, Jessica Braswell Sewell (Jay), Carolyn Braswell Hinkle (Neil), and Keith Hildebrand (Emily); four great-grandchildren; twin sister, Maxine Rodeheaver; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Carruth. Poline will be laid to rest in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens at 2 p.m.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019