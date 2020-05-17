Porsha S. Blount
July 21, 1983 - May 11, 2020
Macon , GA- Graveside services will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
View the online memorial for Porsha S. Blount
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2020.