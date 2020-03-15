PRESTON A. "TONY" SPIRES
1944 - March 14, 2020
Eastman, GA- PRESTON ANTHONY "TONY" SPIRES, age 75, of Eastman, GA, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Serenity Place Hospice in Dublin.
Memorial services will be held at 4:00PM Monday, March 16, at Southerland Funeral Chapel, with Mr. Terry Cook and Mrs. Penny Marchant officiating.
Tony was born in McRae, GA and spent his formative years in Milan. He was a 1962 graduate of Milan High School and a 1964 graduate of South Georgia College. Tony spent a number of years working in the banking industry. He worked for several banks in middle Georgia including Bank of Milan, Bank of Lumber City, Williams Banking Company, and Wilcox State Bank. He then moved to Macon where he lived for over 25 years and worked for River Edge as a D&A Counselor. He was a member of Antioch #2 Baptist Church in Milan. Tony was a former member of the McRae Jaycees, was an avid reader, and enjoyed golf and watching sports on television. He was son of the late Jessie Ward Spires Powell and Preston Clifford Spires and was preceded in by his Step-Father, Derrell Powell.
Survivors: 3 Sisters – Jane Spires Hilliard (Earl), Derrie Powell Grinstead (Tommy), both of Hawkinsville and Vickie Powell Fordham (Mike) of Eastman; 6 Nieces and Nephews – Tracy Hickman (Andy) of Eastman, Trina Franklin (Cal) and Renae Lassiter (Tim) both of Hawkinsville, Amy McGehee (Will) of Ft. Valley, Justin Fordham (Jessica) and Daniel Fordham both of Eastman; Former Wife – Ola Anne Johnson Spires Reid of Hazlehurst; Several Great-Nieces and Great-Nephews.
The family may be contacted at the residence of Mike and Vickie Fordham, 100 Powell Rd., Eastman, and will receive friends in Southerland Funeral Chapel from 3:00PM-4:00PM Monday, March 16. Stokes-Southerland Funeral Home of Eastman has charge of arrangement. www.stokes-southerland.com
View the online memorial for PRESTON A. "TONY" SPIRES
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2020