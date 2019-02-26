Priscilla M. Stinson
June 10,1922 - February 24,2019
Macon, Georgia- Pricilla M. Stinson (nee Studebaker) originally from Sterling, Illinois passed away at the age of 97. Preceded in death by her husband Ralph E. Stinson (married 67 years).
A memorial service will be held at Mulberry United Methodist Church chapel, on Friday, March 8 at 1:00 PM.
She grew up in Beloit, Wisconsin and was the daughter of a Congregationalist Minister: She attended Stephen College in Columbia, Missouri and graduated from Indiana University with a degree in education: taught school in Elkart, Indiana and after marrying taught school in Columbus, Ohio while her husband finished his degree at Ohio State University. The family then moved to Rocky River, Ohio where the raised their three children. After the children were grown, they moved to Lakewood, Ohio. Active in community affairs: P.E.O, P.T.A and served as a Deacon, Elder and Search Committee Chairperson at Rocky River Presbyterian Church. She was a buyer for the One World Shop whose purpose was to help persons help themselves. She took much care when purchasing items for the Shop within the USA as well as Third World countries.
Upon her husband's retirement they then moved to St. Michael's, Maryland where they enjoyed living on the Eastern Shore. They then moved in 2001 to Macon, Georgia into the Carlye Place, a continued Care Community.
The family wishes to thank the management and employees for their loving care and many acts of kindness. Priscilla was a devoted mother,survived by three children, Wendy (Glen Ford) of Suprise, Arizona: David ( Patricia) of Macon, Georgia: Pamela ( Dominic Scibilia) Of Brunswick, Ohio:: 3 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers it was Pricilla's wish that memorials be made to the Carlye Place endowment Fund, c/o Medicine Foundation Fund, Inc, 838 High Street, Macon, Georgia.
