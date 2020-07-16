Queen M. RobinsonJune 01, 1965 - July 09, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Queen M. Robinson. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lower Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 367 Mt. Zion Road Jeffersonville, GA 31044. Pastor Willie James Denmark will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Rodney Robinson; Two loving children, Franklin Harvey and Breaella Wilcox and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.