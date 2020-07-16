1/1
Queen M. Robinson
1965 - 2020
Queen M. Robinson
June 01, 1965 - July 09, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Queen M. Robinson. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Lower Mt. Zion Baptist Church located at 367 Mt. Zion Road Jeffersonville, GA 31044. Pastor Willie James Denmark will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a devoted husband, Rodney Robinson; Two loving children, Franklin Harvey and Breaella Wilcox and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
JUL
18
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lower Mt. Zion Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
478-788-1234
