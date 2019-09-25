Quintavius M. Threatt Rainey (1997 - 2019)
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Lizzie Chapel Baptist church
1180 Bartlett Street
Macon, GA
Obituary
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Quintavius M. Threatt Rainey. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Lizzie Chapel Baptist church located at 1180 Bartlett Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Reverend Ronald G. Toney will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019
