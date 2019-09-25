Quintavius M. Threatt Rainey
12/21/1997 - 09/21/2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Quintavius M. Threatt Rainey. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, September 27, 2019 at 12:00 PM at Lizzie Chapel Baptist church located at 1180 Bartlett Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Reverend Ronald G. Toney will officiate. Interment services will follow at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. He leaves to cherish his memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019