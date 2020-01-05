Quinton Lanier Hartley
August 18, 1932 - January 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Quinton L. Hartley, 87, of Macon, passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Georgia War Veteran's Home in Milledgeville.
The Celebration of Life will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville with Christopher Peavy officiating. The family will receive friends Monday from 6 PM until 8 PM at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
A native of Alamo, GA, Mr. Hartley was born to the late Lula Mae Gaskin Hartley and to the late George W. Hartley. He lived in Macon most of his life where he was a member of Cross Keys Baptist Church and USSSA Umpire Association. Mr. Hartley served in the U.S. Army and worked as an electronics engineer at Warner Robins Air Force Base for 38 years. He was preceded in death by his parents; five siblings: Ouida Hartley, T.W. Hartley, Aurice Hartley, Elvin Hartley, and Marcus Hartley; and a daughter-in-law, Tonya Hartley.
He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Christine Nelms Hartley; four children: Connie Hartley, Karen Hartley Bond (Trey), Teresa Hartley Dixon (Bobby) and David Lanier Hartley; fourteen grandchildren: Megan Bond, Jonathon Bond (Alisha), Josh Fountain, Brandon Hartley, Preston Hartley (Makenna Crosby), BobbieJo Dixon (Laura Lee), Shianne Dixon (Chandler King), Alexis Hartley Brown (Dustin), Nick McCain, Alyssa Faulk, Hunter Bond, Austin Hartley, Kara Dixon, and Gabrielle Dixon; three great-grandchildren: Tyson Smoak, CJ King, and Jameson Bond; a brother, Felton Hartley; and a sister, Patsy Jones; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the , by visiting their website at .
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 5, 2020